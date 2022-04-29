POLL: Grade the Trevor Penning pick

The New Orleans Saints traded up from the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select WR Chris Olave out of Ohio State with the 11th pick, so there were plenty of eyes on New Orleans when they were on the clock again with the 19th pick. Would they try to trade up earlier? Would they trade back? Would they go offense? Defense? Could they take a quarterback?

While it wasn’t necessarily the splashiest move of the Draft, the Saints stayed put at 19 and selected Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning.

With Terron Armstead departing in free agency and signing a deal with the Miami Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints had a hole on the left side of their offensive line. Now the Saints have a rookie in Trevor Penning to come in and compete with veteran James Hurst for the role.

You can read about the pick here, but what grade would you give the move? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.