WR Deonte Harty signs his tender with the Saints

He will earn $3.986 million this season.

By Tina Howell
NFL: JAN 09 Saints at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some more exciting news happened for the New Orleans Saints on the first night of the NFL draft when wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty signed his tender according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Harty was a restricted free agent that the Saints placed a second-round tender on in March. He will earn $3.986 million for the 2022 season.

Harty also confirmed the news via his Twitter account on Friday morning.

Harty, who changed his last name from Harris in January to honor his stepfather, joined the Saints in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He earned Pro-Bowl as well as All-Pro honors his rookie season after averaging 26.8 yards per kick and also led all returners with 338 return yards.

Last season, he had 36 receptions for 570 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, and 29 kickoff returns with an average of 23.8 yards.

