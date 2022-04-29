New limited edition bobblehead available to commemorate Saints selection of WR Chris Olave

Let’s be honest: You were absolutely pumped when you heard the New Orleans Saints were drafting Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The thought of Michael Thomas and Chris Olave paired together in the Saints offense with Jameis Winston slinging the ball deep down the field was like visions of sugarplums dancing in your head.

Well thanks to our good friends at FOCO, you’re able to pre-order the first ever officially-licensed bobblehead of Chris Olave with his New Orleans Saints gear. From FOCO:

The bobble features Chris wearing his Saints NFL Draft hat with his new jersey displayed proudly in front. He stands atop a draft themed base at 10 inches tall in lifelike detail. What better way to energize the fan base about a future star then with a timeless FOCO bobblehead!

Only a limited number of these bobbleheads will be produced, so make sure you buy yours now. If you waited on a Michael Thomas Offensive Player of the Year bobblehead or records reception bobblehead, you’re too late, as they have all already sold out. Don’t miss out on this one!