NFL Draft 2022: Rounds 4-7 Start Time, TV Schedule, Online Streaming, and More

The 2022 NFL Draft concludes today in Las Vegas, Nevada. The New Orleans Saints are currently slated to pick at 161 in the fifth round and 194 in the sixth round, but of course that could change depending on any trades.

As usual, ESPN and NFL Network will air the draft simultaneously and for the final day of this draft ABC will air a simulcast presentation with ESPN. All of the on-air personalities that will appear for their respective networks are listed below. Depending on who you like or dislike, you can choose which network you would prefer to watch the draft on.

2022 NFL Draft

Fourth through Seventh Rounds - Saturday, April 30th

Start Time - 9:00am PST / 11:00am CST / 12:00pm EST

ESPN and ABC Simulcast

Host - Rece Davis

Analysts - Todd McShay, Louis Riddick, and Mel Kiper Jr.(via remote)

Reports - Chris Mortensen

Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com or ABC.com and ESPN App or ABC App

NFL Network

Host - Rich Eisen

Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Peter Schrager

Reports - Ian Rapoport

Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App

ESPN Radio

Host - Shae Peppler Cornette

Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Jordan Reid, and Ian Fitzsimmons

Enjoy the Draft, Who Dat Nation! Here’s to the Saints selecting a stellar draft class!