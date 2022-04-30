NFL Draft 2022: Day 3 open thread

The New Orleans Saints are set to conclude a crucial draft to begin the post-Sean Payton era in the Crescent City. They are slotted to pick at 161 in the fifth round and 194 in the sixth round as of this moment and we will see if they stand pat, move ahead, or fall back. This, of course, all adds to the drama that is the NFL Draft. Hopefully the Saints conclude this draft with a smart picks today.
Here is the information on how to watch today’s fourth through seventh rounds:
***
2022 NFL Draft
Fourth through Seventh Rounds - Saturday, April 30th
Start Time - 9:00am PST / 11:00am CST / 12:00pm EST
***
ESPN and ABC Simulcast
Host - Rece Davis
Analysts - Todd McShay, Louis Riddick, and Mel Kiper Jr.(via remote)
Reports - Chris Mortensen
Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com or ABC.com and ESPN App or ABC App
***
NFL Network
Host - Rich Eisen
Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Peter Schrager
Reports - Ian Rapoport
Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App
***
ESPN Radio
Host - Shae Peppler Cornette
Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Jordan Reid, and Ian Fitzsimmons
***
Let’s enjoy the tension, anger, elation, agony, euphoria, shock, hilarity, and all other emotions that go along with the NFL Draft!
