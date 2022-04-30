 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft has concluded, but the action continues here. Keep track of every undrafted free agent signing by the Saints with our updated tracker and never miss a beat.

By Wallace Delery
Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and the rest of the NFL continue their pursuit of young talent as the undrafted free agent market has now officially opened. This is the time where depth can be acquired, as well as “diamonds in the rough” like former Saints UDFA’s Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harty.

As soon as player signing is reported we’ll post them right here, so keep this page handy. Below is an updated list of undrafted free agent signings and minicamp invitees by the Saints following today’s draft.

Saints reported undrafted free agent tracker:

Abram Smith - RB - Baylor

Joel Dublanko - LB - Cincinnati

Lucas Krull - TE - Pitt

Rashid Shaheed - WR/KR - Weber State

Jack Koerner - FS - Iowa

Nephi Sewell - LB - Utah

Demarcus Fields - DB - Texas Tech

Smoke Monday - S - Auburn

John Parker Romo - K - Virginia Tech

Eric Wilson - OL - Penn State

Daniel Whelan - P - UC Davis

