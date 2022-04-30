2022 New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent tracker

The New Orleans Saints and the rest of the NFL continue their pursuit of young talent as the undrafted free agent market has now officially opened. This is the time where depth can be acquired, as well as “diamonds in the rough” like former Saints UDFA’s Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harty.

As soon as player signing is reported we’ll post them right here, so keep this page handy. Below is an updated list of undrafted free agent signings and minicamp invitees by the Saints following today’s draft.

Saints reported undrafted free agent tracker:

Abram Smith - RB - Baylor

Baylor RB Abram Smith is signing with the #Saints, per league source. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 30, 2022

Joel Dublanko - LB - Cincinnati

BREAKING: The #Saints are signing former #Cincinnati Bearcats LB Joel Dublanko (@JDublanko29) in Undrafted Free Agency, per source. Dublanko recorded an astounding 113 total tackles this past season for a historical @GoBearcatsFB defense.#NFLDraft @TheDraftNetwork — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 30, 2022

Lucas Krull - TE - Pitt

Tight End Lucas Krull out of Pitt will sign UDFA contract with #Saints according to league source — Kristian Garic (@KristianGaric) April 30, 2022

Rashid Shaheed - WR/KR - Weber State

Former Weber State WR/KR Rashid Shaheed is signing with the #Saints, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Jack Koerner - FS - Iowa

Iowa FS Jack Koerner will sign with the New Orleans Saints, per source. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) April 30, 2022

Nephi Sewell - LB - Utah

Demarcus Fields - DB - Texas Tech

Smoke Monday - S - Auburn

Former Auburn safety Smoke Monday is signing with the #Saints, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

John Parker Romo - K - Virginia Tech

More



-Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah

-John Parker Romo, K, Virginia Tech

-DaMarcus Fields, CB, Texas Tech

-Smoke Monday, S, Auburn https://t.co/C0MPblTDKo — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) April 30, 2022

Jack Koerner - S - Iowa

Iowa safety Jack Koerner has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) April 30, 2022

Eric Wilson - OL - Penn State

The #Saints are signing Penn State OL Eric Wilson, per source. Wilson made 12 starts at Guard in 2021.@TheDraftNetwork #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 30, 2022

Daniel Whelan - P - UC Davis

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.