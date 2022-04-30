2022 New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent tracker

The New Orleans Saints and the rest of the NFL continue their pursuit of young talent as the undrafted free agent market has now officially opened. This is the time where depth can be acquired, as well as “diamonds in the rough” like former Saints UDFA’s Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harty.
As soon as player signing is reported we’ll post them right here, so keep this page handy. Below is an updated list of undrafted free agent signings and minicamp invitees by the Saints following today’s draft.
Saints reported undrafted free agent tracker:
Abram Smith - RB - Baylor
Baylor RB Abram Smith is signing with the #Saints, per league source.— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 30, 2022
Joel Dublanko - LB - Cincinnati
BREAKING: The #Saints are signing former #Cincinnati Bearcats LB Joel Dublanko (@JDublanko29) in Undrafted Free Agency, per source. Dublanko recorded an astounding 113 total tackles this past season for a historical @GoBearcatsFB defense.#NFLDraft @TheDraftNetwork— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 30, 2022
Lucas Krull - TE - Pitt
Tight End Lucas Krull out of Pitt will sign UDFA contract with #Saints according to league source— Kristian Garic (@KristianGaric) April 30, 2022
Rashid Shaheed - WR/KR - Weber State
Former Weber State WR/KR Rashid Shaheed is signing with the #Saints, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022
Jack Koerner - FS - Iowa
Iowa FS Jack Koerner will sign with the New Orleans Saints, per source.— Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) April 30, 2022
Nephi Sewell - LB - Utah
.@jungleboii02 is heading to the @Saints!#ProUtes pic.twitter.com/F7VQQ0cgou— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) April 30, 2022
Demarcus Fields - DB - Texas Tech
League bound. @FieldsToThePros is a New Orleans Saint!#WreckEm | #RaidŦheLeague pic.twitter.com/NCHwsxeb7V— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) April 30, 2022
Smoke Monday - S - Auburn
Former Auburn safety Smoke Monday is signing with the #Saints, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022
John Parker Romo - K - Virginia Tech
More— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) April 30, 2022
-Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah
-John Parker Romo, K, Virginia Tech
-DaMarcus Fields, CB, Texas Tech
-Smoke Monday, S, Auburn https://t.co/C0MPblTDKo
Jack Koerner - S - Iowa
Iowa safety Jack Koerner has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints.— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) April 30, 2022
Eric Wilson - OL - Penn State
The #Saints are signing Penn State OL Eric Wilson, per source. Wilson made 12 starts at Guard in 2021.@TheDraftNetwork #NFLDraft— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 30, 2022
Daniel Whelan - P - UC Davis
Quite a moment for @danwhelan37. Signing with @Saints. A proud tradition of @NFL specialists from @UCDfootball @ucdavis . Love all these #davisguys #uncommonengineering - The journey continues….. pic.twitter.com/fMk78gnLNg— Dan Hawkins (@CoachHawkinsUCD) April 30, 2022
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.
Loading comments...