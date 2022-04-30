 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saints draft Air Force DT Jordan Jackson in the 6th round at 194

Adding another defensive player and depth to the team

By Tina Howell
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 06 Navy at Air Force Photo by Kyle Emery/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints grabbed themselves another defensive player with their 6th round pick at #194, selecting Air Force DT Jordan Jackson. At 6’4” and 294 pounds, Jackson has played at defensive tackle as well as defensive end, during his freshman year. He had to sit out of his junior year due to a shoulder injury but in his senior season, he was named team captain, playing in 13 games with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Jackson currently ranks 2nd in Air Force history in career sack yardage (137) and 8th in tackles for loss yardage (181) playing in a total of 49 games with 37 starts.

Jackson has deferred his commitment from the Air Force, so he will be able to play immediately for the Saints.

Jackson has already shared his excitement on his Twitter account, giving a shout out to Saints fans.

As of right now, Jackson is the Saints final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

