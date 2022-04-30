New Chris Olave + Saints t-shirt available from BreakingT

Our friends over at BreakingT are at it again.

With the New Orleans Saints trading up to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, excitement in the New Orleans fanbase is at an all-time high.

BreakingT, your home for real-time sports t-shirts is now officially licensed by the NFL Players Association, has brought this gem of a shit to commemorate the occasion. You can buy yours here!

For you eagle-eyed readers, yes, Olave is given jersey “00” in the graphic. However, BreakingT will not ship any orders to customers until the Saints announces his number and they can update the art accordingly.

BreakingT has made other Saints shirts in the past to commemorate other players, and hopefully this isn’t the last time BreakingT decides to put Chris Olave on one of their shirts.

