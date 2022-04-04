Saints offseason workout dates announced

The New Orleans Saints offseason workout dates have been announced. Here are just some of the important dates that you will need to know over the next couple of months.

First day: April 4th

Voluntary Mini Camp: April 25th - April 27th

OTA Workouts: May 24th - May 26th, May 31st - June 2nd and June 7th - June 10th.

Mandatory Mini Camp: June 14th - June 16th

Because Dennis Allen is a new head coach, the Saints will be allowed to get together two weeks before other teams that have returning coaches.

Phase 1 is the first two weeks of the program. They will be limited to just meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

Phase 2 is the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction, drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players at a walk-through pace. No live contact or offense against defense drills are permitted.

Phase 3 is the next four weeks of the program. The Saints can conduct a total of 10 days of organized team activities. No live contact is permitted but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The dates for Saints training camp are expected to be announced in early July and we will be sure to keep you informed on the practice schedule as soon as it comes out.

