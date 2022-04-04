Fleur-de-Links, April 4: Saints involved in April Fools Day prank on Twitter

The Saints have reportedly signed safety P.J. Williams to a one-year deal.

University of Louisiana Monroe went viral after announcing a scrimmage game against the Saints as part of an April Fools Day joke.

Using the Pro Football Focus draft simulator, the Saints use their first round draft to pick wide receiver Chris Olave in the first mock draft run since Malcolm Jenkins’ retirement.

A projected depth chart for the Saints ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Reports indicate that Jeff Ireland was present at North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell’s Pro Day.

Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, has been signed to a one-year deal with the Saints.

Guard Forrest Lamp, who was signed to the Saints practice squad during the 2021 season, has signed a new deal with the team for the 2022 season.

Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp



Read more >> https://t.co/j28PRkXCbv pic.twitter.com/DffH3NnyDn — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 1, 2022

Chris Olave is (+650) to be selected 18th overall by the New Orleans Saints



(@bookies) pic.twitter.com/saPJKHd9CS — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) April 3, 2022