Fleur-de-Links, April 4: Saints involved in April Fools Day prank on Twitter

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints re-sign P.J. Williams on one-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed safety P.J. Williams to a one-year deal.
April Fools! Louisiana-Monroe football and New Orleans Saints announce fake scrimmage game - News-Star
University of Louisiana Monroe went viral after announcing a scrimmage game against the Saints as part of an April Fools Day joke.
Saints Mock Draft Post Malcom Jenkins Retirement - Canal Street Chronicles
Using the Pro Football Focus draft simulator, the Saints use their first round draft to pick wide receiver Chris Olave in the first mock draft run since Malcolm Jenkins’ retirement.
Saints 2022 Pre-Draft Depth Chart - Saints News Network
A projected depth chart for the Saints ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.
Commanders, Saints Had Large Presence At Sam Howell’s Pro Day - Pro Football Rumors
Reports indicate that Jeff Ireland was present at North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell’s Pro Day.
Saints sign former Texans DT Jaleel Johnson to a one-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles
Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, has been signed to a one-year deal with the Saints.
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp - New Orleans Saints
Guard Forrest Lamp, who was signed to the Saints practice squad during the 2021 season, has signed a new deal with the team for the 2022 season.
