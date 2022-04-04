The New Orleans Saints have signed DE Taco Charlton. Charlton was selected 28th in the 1st round of the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He most recently played for the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as one season with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He currently has a career total of 92 tackles (53 solo), 12 stops for loss, 11.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

Former #Cowboys first-round DE Taco Charlton is signing with the #Saints. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 4, 2022

Terms of the deal are currently unavailable.

