Fleur-de-Links, April 5: Saints sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety

Saints reportedly agree to blockbuster draft trade before the 2022 NFL Draft - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have traded multiple draft picks across multiple years in order to gain two draft picks in the first round, drafting at #16 and #19 in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Tweet below)
2022 First Round NFL Mock Draft: Fallout from blockbuster Eagles-Saints trade - Pro Football Network
In the most recent mock draft since the Saints and Eagles trade, the Saints use their first round picks to draft quarterback Desmond Ridder and offensive tackle Charles Cross.
Saints have options at quarterback in latest mock draft - Canal Street Chronicles
In Pro Football Focus’s most recent mock draft, which did not include the Saints picks from the Philadelphia Eagles, PFF predicted that the Saints will use their first round pick to draft quarterback Desmond Ridder.
New Orleans Saints sign free agent safety Justin Evans - 24/7 Sports
The Saints have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans.
Saints have signed DE Taco Charlton - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton.
Saints Hosting TE J.P. Holtz for Visit - NFL Trade Rumors
According to Jeff Duncan, the Saints are hosting former Cleveland Browns tight end J.P. Holtz for a visit.
Saints offseason workout dates announced - Canal Street Chronicles
Important upcoming workout dates for the 2022 offseason.
TRADE: Eagles sending picks No. 16, No. 19 and No. 194 in the sixth round to the Saints in exchange for pick No. 18, No. 101 in the third round, No. 237 in the 7th round AND a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2022
Saints now at 16, 19; Eagles at 15, 18.
Welcome Justin Evans (@kingjayev)! ⚜️#Saints pic.twitter.com/aUTbdVLyHu— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 4, 2022
