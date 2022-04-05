Fleur-de-Links, April 5: Saints sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety

The Saints have traded multiple draft picks across multiple years in order to gain two draft picks in the first round, drafting at #16 and #19 in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Tweet below)

In the most recent mock draft since the Saints and Eagles trade, the Saints use their first round picks to draft quarterback Desmond Ridder and offensive tackle Charles Cross.

In Pro Football Focus’s most recent mock draft, which did not include the Saints picks from the Philadelphia Eagles, PFF predicted that the Saints will use their first round pick to draft quarterback Desmond Ridder.

The Saints have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans.

The Saints have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton.

According to Jeff Duncan, the Saints are hosting former Cleveland Browns tight end J.P. Holtz for a visit.

TRADE: Eagles sending picks No. 16, No. 19 and No. 194 in the sixth round to the Saints in exchange for pick No. 18, No. 101 in the third round, No. 237 in the 7th round AND a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick, per sources.



Saints now at 16, 19; Eagles at 15, 18. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2022