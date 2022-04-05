 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, April 5: Saints sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints reportedly agree to blockbuster draft trade before the 2022 NFL Draft - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have traded multiple draft picks across multiple years in order to gain two draft picks in the first round, drafting at #16 and #19 in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Tweet below)

2022 First Round NFL Mock Draft: Fallout from blockbuster Eagles-Saints trade - Pro Football Network

In the most recent mock draft since the Saints and Eagles trade, the Saints use their first round picks to draft quarterback Desmond Ridder and offensive tackle Charles Cross.

Saints have options at quarterback in latest mock draft - Canal Street Chronicles

In Pro Football Focus’s most recent mock draft, which did not include the Saints picks from the Philadelphia Eagles, PFF predicted that the Saints will use their first round pick to draft quarterback Desmond Ridder.

New Orleans Saints sign free agent safety Justin Evans - 24/7 Sports

The Saints have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans.

Saints have signed DE Taco Charlton - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton.

Saints Hosting TE J.P. Holtz for Visit - NFL Trade Rumors

According to Jeff Duncan, the Saints are hosting former Cleveland Browns tight end J.P. Holtz for a visit.

Saints offseason workout dates announced - Canal Street Chronicles

Important upcoming workout dates for the 2022 offseason.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...