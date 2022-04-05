Tyrann Mathieu visiting the Saints, per reports

A day after a blockbuster trade, the New Orleans Saints aren't done. Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu is visiting the New Orleans Saints, per multiple reports. He will visit the team facilities with his family, all of whom are from the area.

Mathieu has been taking his time this offseason to wait for the right opportunity and has spent the past week visiting his alma mater LSU. He will stay in state and visit his hometown team as well. There is no rush for either party and nothing is imminent.

Source: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu is heading in to the #Saints facility for a visit while he’s in New Orleans with family and friends. Nothing imminent. But one of the top players available will be at his first facility this offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2022

The “Honey Badger” is a player that has been rumored and linked to the Saints all offseason. On social media, Mathieu has flirted with the idea of joining the Saints, interacting with multiple Saints-related posts. C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been one of the biggest recruiters for Mathieu to join the team as the two have had numerous conversations over social media.

While everything is trending towards Louisiana legend Tyrann Mathieu to the Saints, only time will tell if they can bring him home. Things are considered to be in no rush. But Mathieu in a black and gold jersey is something all Saints fans can agree upon.

