Drew Brees thinks Jameis Winston will come back stronger than ever

On Monday, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was asked about his thoughts on quarterback Jameis Winston coming back from his knee injury this season.

Brees on @Jaboowins returning to the #Saints



“I think he will come back stronger than ever because I know his work ethic” pic.twitter.com/8aN4nKAdyi — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 4, 2022

Brees said, “I think he will come back stronger than ever because I know his work ethic. I think it is set up for success with Jameis. You continue to build pieces around him, that will help him be successful.”

Winston was on track for success last season, going 5-2 in the first 7 games with 14 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions before suffering season ending ACL and MCL injuries to his left knee in week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winston re-signed a 2-year deal with the Saints on March 21st worth $28 million, including $21M guaranteed. He spoke to the media for the first-time last week and said his recovery has been “going well” and he expects to be ready for Saints training camp in July.

