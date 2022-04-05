CSC Podcast: Saints acquire 1st round picks 16 and 19 from the Eagles

New Orleans Saints analyst for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle breaks down the breaking news of the Saints acquiring first-round selections 16 and 19 from the Philadelphia Eagles. What could this deal mean for the Saints? Who could they be targeting with the picks? Also, quick analysis of the signings of Taco Charlton and Justin Evans. All your questions are answered on this breaking news CSC podcast.

