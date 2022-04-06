Fleur-de-Links, April 6: Saints sign Chicago Bears tight end

Free agent Tyrann Mathieu has reportedly visited the Saints.

Tyrann Mathieu continues to be outspoken about his desire to play for the Saints.

After the signing of Andy Dalton, Blake Bortles reportedly requested his release and it was granted.

After a meeting with Jeff Ireland, tight end J.P. Holtz has reportedly signed with the Saints.

Canal Street Chronicles’ latest mock draft since the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles has the Saints picking offensive tackle Trevor Penning and wide receiver Chris Olave in the first round.

After being asked about the Jameis Winston, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks highly of Jameis Winston, saying, “I know his work ethic.”

Defensive tackle Doug Sutherland, who was drafted by the Saints in 1970, has passed away at 73 years old.

A look into the NFL Pro Day the New Orleans Saints hosted for local Louisiana Universities pic.twitter.com/CNHoRpBm9A — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2022