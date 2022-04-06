Fleur-de-Links, April 6: Saints sign Chicago Bears tight end

New Orleans Saints News:
Tyrann Mathieu visiting the Saints, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Free agent Tyrann Mathieu has reportedly visited the Saints.
Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit - The Spun
Tyrann Mathieu continues to be outspoken about his desire to play for the Saints.
Blake Bortles granted his release, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
After the signing of Andy Dalton, Blake Bortles reportedly requested his release and it was granted.
Saints sign J.P. Holtz - Windy City Gridiron
After a meeting with Jeff Ireland, tight end J.P. Holtz has reportedly signed with the Saints.
Saints 6-round mock draft after Eagles trade - Canal Street Chronicles
Canal Street Chronicles’ latest mock draft since the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles has the Saints picking offensive tackle Trevor Penning and wide receiver Chris Olave in the first round.
Drew Brees thinks Jameis Winston will come back stronger than ever - Canal Street Chronicles
After being asked about the Jameis Winston, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks highly of Jameis Winston, saying, “I know his work ethic.”
Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday - The Spun
Defensive tackle Doug Sutherland, who was drafted by the Saints in 1970, has passed away at 73 years old.
Welcome TE @jp_holtz86 to the #Saints! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/vOqvu3Tq8c— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2022
A look into the NFL Pro Day the New Orleans Saints hosted for local Louisiana Universities pic.twitter.com/CNHoRpBm9A— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2022
Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu spotted here today visiting the New Orleans Saints: pic.twitter.com/CWlH6FiORt— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2022
