Fleur-de-Links, April 6: Saints sign Chicago Bears tight end

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: JUL 29 Chicago Bears Training Camp Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Tyrann Mathieu visiting the Saints, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Free agent Tyrann Mathieu has reportedly visited the Saints.

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit - The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu continues to be outspoken about his desire to play for the Saints.

Blake Bortles granted his release, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

After the signing of Andy Dalton, Blake Bortles reportedly requested his release and it was granted.

Saints sign J.P. Holtz - Windy City Gridiron

After a meeting with Jeff Ireland, tight end J.P. Holtz has reportedly signed with the Saints.

Saints 6-round mock draft after Eagles trade - Canal Street Chronicles

Canal Street Chronicles’ latest mock draft since the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles has the Saints picking offensive tackle Trevor Penning and wide receiver Chris Olave in the first round.

Drew Brees thinks Jameis Winston will come back stronger than ever - Canal Street Chronicles

After being asked about the Jameis Winston, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks highly of Jameis Winston, saying, “I know his work ethic.”

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday - The Spun

Defensive tackle Doug Sutherland, who was drafted by the Saints in 1970, has passed away at 73 years old.

