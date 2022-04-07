Fleur-de-Links, April 7: Tyrann Mathieu maintains his desire to join the Saints

A look at all of the players and coaches that the Saints lost and gained, plus a mention of moves that almost happened.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco’s latest mock draft has the Saints drafting both quarterback Desmond Ridder and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Multiple Saints coaches were present at Louisiana State University’s Pro Day.

Andy Dalton’s current jersey number according to the Saints roster is 91, as he likely bides his longtime number of 14 becomes available.

Tyrann Mathieu admits that he still would like to join the Saints, despite feeling that Saints don’t “really need” him.

Tre’Quan Smith speaks optimistically about the Saints offense in 2022.

Beginning on April 6th, the Saints Pro Shop located in the Superdome will temporarily close while the shop undergoes renovations.

My sources telling me the Saints are trying hard to make Honey Badger deal work but he’s not accepting a home town discount at this point of his career. TBD…. #NOLA — Mintzy (@BarstoolMintzy) April 6, 2022

On today's Saints podcast, @ErinESummers talks to WR @TreQuanSmithUCF and DE @TheSupremeTaco on signing with the Saints and what they are looking forward to this upcoming season.



Full episode: https://t.co/XIAO7S8z6w #Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/kOMaHoPSr0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 6, 2022