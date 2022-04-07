 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, April 7: Tyrann Mathieu maintains his desire to join the Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL Pro Bowl Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Recapping the Saints offseason moves thus far - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at all of the players and coaches that the Saints lost and gained, plus a mention of moves that almost happened.

Prisco 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars pass on Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1, Saints take a shot at QB after trade - CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco’s latest mock draft has the Saints drafting both quarterback Desmond Ridder and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Photos: LSU holds 2022 Pro Day in Baton Rouge - New Orleans Saints

Multiple Saints coaches were present at Louisiana State University’s Pro Day.

Why Saints’ Andy Dalton has a jersey number normally reserved for defensive lineman - Sporting News

Andy Dalton’s current jersey number according to the Saints roster is 91, as he likely bides his longtime number of 14 becomes available.

Tyrann Mathieu: Saints don’t ‘really need me, but it would be good to go back home’ - NFL.com

Tyrann Mathieu admits that he still would like to join the Saints, despite feeling that Saints don’t “really need” him.

Tre’Quan Smith confident a healthy Saints offense can put on ‘one hell of a show’ in 2022 - NOLA

Tre’Quan Smith speaks optimistically about the Saints offense in 2022.

Saints Pro Shop at Caesars Superdome will temporarily close, undergo renovation updates - New Orleans Saints

Beginning on April 6th, the Saints Pro Shop located in the Superdome will temporarily close while the shop undergoes renovations.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...