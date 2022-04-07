Fleur-de-Links, April 7: Tyrann Mathieu maintains his desire to join the Saints

New Orleans Saints News:
Recapping the Saints offseason moves thus far - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at all of the players and coaches that the Saints lost and gained, plus a mention of moves that almost happened.
Prisco 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars pass on Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1, Saints take a shot at QB after trade - CBS Sports
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco’s latest mock draft has the Saints drafting both quarterback Desmond Ridder and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Photos: LSU holds 2022 Pro Day in Baton Rouge - New Orleans Saints
Multiple Saints coaches were present at Louisiana State University’s Pro Day.
Why Saints’ Andy Dalton has a jersey number normally reserved for defensive lineman - Sporting News
Andy Dalton’s current jersey number according to the Saints roster is 91, as he likely bides his longtime number of 14 becomes available.
Tyrann Mathieu: Saints don’t ‘really need me, but it would be good to go back home’ - NFL.com
Tyrann Mathieu admits that he still would like to join the Saints, despite feeling that Saints don’t “really need” him.
Tre’Quan Smith confident a healthy Saints offense can put on ‘one hell of a show’ in 2022 - NOLA
Tre’Quan Smith speaks optimistically about the Saints offense in 2022.
Saints Pro Shop at Caesars Superdome will temporarily close, undergo renovation updates - New Orleans Saints
Beginning on April 6th, the Saints Pro Shop located in the Superdome will temporarily close while the shop undergoes renovations.
My sources telling me the Saints are trying hard to make Honey Badger deal work but he’s not accepting a home town discount at this point of his career. TBD…. #NOLA— Mintzy (@BarstoolMintzy) April 6, 2022
On today's Saints podcast, @ErinESummers talks to WR @TreQuanSmithUCF and DE @TheSupremeTaco on signing with the Saints and what they are looking forward to this upcoming season.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 6, 2022
Full episode: https://t.co/XIAO7S8z6w #Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/kOMaHoPSr0
Taco explains how he got his nickname, which he has always used as his first name pic.twitter.com/s3qCIijRY3— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 6, 2022
