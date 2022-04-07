Saints have inquired about Brandin Cooks, per report

According to reports, the New Orleans Saints have called the Houston Texans about WR Brandin Cooks. The Saints have a large hole at the receiver position and the Texans have flirted with the idea of trading Cooks. The Saints most recently struck a deal with the Texans last season to bring Mark Ingram back to the team that drafted him, could they do it again?

I’m told #Saints and #Eagles have also inquired about Brandin Cooks, whose 8,364 receiving yards rank sixth in the league since his rookie season of 2014. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 7, 2022

Brandin Cooks was drafted in the first round by the Saints in 2014 and still has the potential to still be a WR1 in any offense. Pairing Cooks back up with Thomas (again) would be one of the best duos back in the league. Thomas and Cooks previously played together earlier in Thomas’ career before he really evolved into what he is today.

The 2017 season was one of the best for Thomas and Cooks. Thomas finished with 92 receptions for 1,137 yards and 9 touchdowns, while Cooks had 78 receptions for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns. The two could combine for similar if not better numbers today if reunited. Cooks, only 28 years old with six 1,000 yard receiving seasons under his belt, still has elite ball to be played.

Reports say that the Texans won’t be giving Cooks away, while the initial asking price was a 2nd-round pick. Houston could be posturing and may not get that high of a pick, but Boks still will have significant value. With as many teams interested in Cooks as there are, it could come down to a bidding war for his rights. The Saints just struck a deal to land an extra first-round pick and Saints fans hope it’s for one of the top WRs in this year’s class. The Saints could arguably use two additional wide receivers, so an early draft pick and a veteran via free agency or trade makes a lot of sense. Should the Saints trade for Cooks, and if so how high of a pick should they offer?