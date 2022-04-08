Fleur-de-Links, April 8: Saints showed interest in Houston Texans wide receiver

The Saints have reportedly inquired about current Houston Texans and former Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Tre’Quan Smith has stated that his “hope” for the upcoming year is to “stay fully healthy.”

Mike Triplett predicts what it would take from the Saints to acquire DK Metcalf: a first and third round pick from the 2023 draft.

The Saints reportedly tried multiple times to jump in front of the New England Patriots in order to draft Mac Jones.

The most recent mock draft from Fox 8’s Sean Fazende has the Saints drafting offensive tackle Trevor Penning and wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round.

In spite of his desire to join the Saints, Tyrann Mathieu has reportedly met with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Saints General Manager of Football Operations Randy Mueller, who worked with the team at the same time as Mickey Loomis, predicts that, for the Saints side of the Saints-Eagles trade, there is “another shoe that has to drop” and that “this move was probably the first of a couple.”

The #Eagles are trying to sign Tyrann Mathieu.



I'd be very surprised if he picked them over the Saints, since he played at LSU and was born in New Orleans.



Eagles might have to overpay -- but he would be a big addition to their defensehttps://t.co/Ww9t9gYw2s — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) April 7, 2022