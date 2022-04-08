Fleur-de-Links, April 8: Saints showed interest in Houston Texans wide receiver

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints have inquired about Brandin Cooks, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly inquired about current Houston Texans and former Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Tre’Quan Smith’s Goal: ‘Stay Healthy’ - Saints News Network
Tre’Quan Smith has stated that his “hope” for the upcoming year is to “stay fully healthy.”
DK Metcalf trade simulation: Seven offers from NFL teams, the Seahawks’ steep asking price and a verdict - ESPN
Mike Triplett predicts what it would take from the Saints to acquire DK Metcalf: a first and third round pick from the 2023 draft.
New Orleans Saints ‘tried several times’ to acquire Mac Jones in 2021 NFL Draft - Sportsnaut
The Saints reportedly tried multiple times to jump in front of the New England Patriots in order to draft Mac Jones.
Fazende: Saints seven-round mock draft #1 - Fox 8 Live
The most recent mock draft from Fox 8’s Sean Fazende has the Saints drafting offensive tackle Trevor Penning and wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round.
Tyrann Mathieu Met Virtually with the Eagles - Crossing Broad
In spite of his desire to join the Saints, Tyrann Mathieu has reportedly met with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Former NFL GM Randy Mueller Explains Eagles-Saints Pre-Draft Deal - Eagles Today
Former Saints General Manager of Football Operations Randy Mueller, who worked with the team at the same time as Mickey Loomis, predicts that, for the Saints side of the Saints-Eagles trade, there is “another shoe that has to drop” and that “this move was probably the first of a couple.”
The #Eagles are trying to sign Tyrann Mathieu.— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) April 7, 2022
I'd be very surprised if he picked them over the Saints, since he played at LSU and was born in New Orleans.
Eagles might have to overpay -- but he would be a big addition to their defensehttps://t.co/Ww9t9gYw2s
Watch Live: J.P. Holtz #Saints | @Verizon— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 7, 2022
https://t.co/IoXGWJ7xCb
Been a lot of smoke from Pickett’s side about the Saints. He also recently said the Saints had the toughest interview. https://t.co/gIOt2X8N4c— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 7, 2022
Loading comments...