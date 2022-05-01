Grading the Saints day two selection

With the New Orleans Saints only holding one selection in day two of the draft, many expected them to address another position of need. Possibly a safety, tight end, quarterback or maybe even doubling down at receiver. Instead, the team used their pick at what is considered to be one of the strengths of their team.

Round 2, Pick 49: Alontae Taylor, CB Tennessee

The team ended up selecting cornerback out of Tennessee Alontae Taylor. A long, range corner with sub 4.4 speed, who plays a physical brand of football not only in the defensive backfield but on special teams. Saints head coach Dennis Allen raved about Taylor’s effectiveness on special teams calling him “outstanding”. Allen also noted that he will make an immediate impact in that area but will also compete at outside corner.

This selection left many scratching their heads as Taylor seemed to have a late 3rd to mid 4th round grade. I can admit that I was one of them but not for the same reasons. In most cases your 2nd round selection is meant to be an impact starter at any position on the either side of the ball (ex. Marcus Williams, Erik McCoy, Pete Werner). Drafting a player that is likely going to be a full-time special teams player this early in the draft, is something that leaves me wondering. Nothing against the players make-up and ability, I just question the spot taken matching the vision for the player.

Grade: C

