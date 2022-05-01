POLL: Grade the Alontae Taylor pick

The New Orleans Saints surprised many of the draft world with the selection of DB Alontae Taylor with the 49th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Taylor was considered by many of the experts to be a Day 3 draft, with numerous outlets having him outside the Top 100 prospects.

Considering Taylor’s versatility and the obvious remaining needs on the Saints roster, early expectations were that Taylor would compete for a starting safety spot alongside Marcus Maye. However, Dennis Allen spoke with the media after the selection and advised that they view Taylor as a cornerback, not a safety.

With Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Bradley Roby all already at cornerback, the comments from Dennis Allen left many scratching their head. Taylor should look to immediately contribute on special teams, but if he’s going to strictly be a cornerback, Taylor seeing significant snaps in 2022 likely means injuries or poor performance created the opportunity.

You can learn about the player here, but what grade would you give the move?