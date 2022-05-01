Saints are expected to make an aggressive push for free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu

The New Orleans Saints are expected to make an aggressive push to sign free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After failing to land a safety during the draft, the Saints now are expected to re-visit their talks with free-agent Pro-Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu and make an aggressive push to try to add him to their roster, per sources. Mathieu was born and raised in New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2022

Signing Mathieu would be the news that Saints fans have been waiting for over the last few weeks, especially that safety has been a position of concern since the announcement of Malcolm Jenkins’ retirement and losing Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens. It also gives more reason to hope, since the Saints did not address the position in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

Mathieu visited with the Saints in early April and has only met with one other team since, a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles.

When asked about joining the Saints last month, Mathieu said. “It’s a team I grew up watching. Any time I get to play in front of family and friends, it obviously gives me more energy. It would be a great opportunity if that was to come.”

“I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”

Well, we would like to see you come home too.

Be sure to stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for the latest developments.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl