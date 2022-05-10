New t-shirt available for new lockdown defense

Our friends over at BreakingT are at it again.

With the New Orleans Saints signing local produce and former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu, excitement in the New Orleans fanbase is at an all-time high.

BreakingT, your home for real-time sports t-shirts is now officially licensed by the NFL Players Association, has brought this gem of a shit to commemorate the occasion - a potential return of the “Dome Patrol,” but this time in the New Orleans secondary. You can buy yours here!

For you eagle-eyed readers, yes, Mathieu is given jersey “00” in the graphic. However, BreakingT will not ship any orders to customers until the Saints announces his number and they can update the art accordingly.

BreakingT has made other Saints shirts in the past to commemorate other players, and hopefully this isn’t the last time BreakingT decides to put Tyrann Mathieu on one of their shirts.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.