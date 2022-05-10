Fleur-de-Links, May 10: Saints were reportedly interested in New England Patriots draft pick

Bleacher Report named Chris Olave as the Saints’ steal of the 2022 draft.

Rumors indicate that the Saints were interested in wide receiver Tyquan Thronton on the second day of the draft before he was selected by the New England Patriots.

A profile on Saints undrafted free agent, safety Smoke Monday from Auburn.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams, and the San Francisco 49ers are named as the three hardest opponents on the Saints 2022 schedule.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Tyrann Mathieu discussed his decision to sign with the Saints.

Tyrann Mathieu sees his signing with New Orleans as an opportunity to inspire kids and show them that “you can come back from big mistakes and be better.”

The Saints games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals are the strongest predictions for primetime Saints games.

