Fleur-de-Links, May 10: Saints were reportedly interested in New England Patriots draft pick

New Orleans Saints News:
Chris Olave still considered a draft “steal” even at 11th overall - Canal Street Chronicles
Bleacher Report named Chris Olave as the Saints’ steal of the 2022 draft.
NFL Rumors: Tyquan Thornton was on Packers, Saints radar on Day 2 of NFL Draft - Yahoo! Sports
Rumors indicate that the Saints were interested in wide receiver Tyquan Thronton on the second day of the draft before he was selected by the New England Patriots.
Saints 2022 UDFA Profile: Smoke Monday - Saints News Network
A profile on Saints undrafted free agent, safety Smoke Monday from Auburn.
3 Hardest Games on the Saints Schedule in 2022 - FanDuel
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams, and the San Francisco 49ers are named as the three hardest opponents on the Saints 2022 schedule.
Tyrann Mathieu opens up on New Orleans Saints signing, Kansas City Chiefs ending - 24/7 Sports
In a recent interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Tyrann Mathieu discussed his decision to sign with the Saints.
Tyrann Mathieu hopes to inspire kids in New Orleans that they can come back from mistakes - Yahoo! Sports
Tyrann Mathieu sees his signing with New Orleans as an opportunity to inspire kids and show them that “you can come back from big mistakes and be better.”
Saints Primetime Games Prediction for 2022 - Saints News Network
The Saints games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals are the strongest predictions for primetime Saints games.
The #Saints schedule comes out this week pic.twitter.com/RU1QJGtp68— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 9, 2022
Early reports suggested that things would come down to the Browns and #Saints. If this is the case, odds to New Orleans just got better.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) May 9, 2022
Though other teams should be interested. https://t.co/dt45O3dSKT
Which 2022 #Saints game are you most eager to learn the date for? pic.twitter.com/7yk9leHPim— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 9, 2022
Loading comments...