Saints fans have cautious optimism on 2022 draft class

To say the New Orleans Saints had a bit of an odd draft class for the 2022 NFL Draft might be an understatement. The team had two glaring needs, one at wide receiver and one at left tackle, and the Saints were able to address both in the first round, selecting Ohio State WR Chris Olave and Northern Iowa LT Trevor Penning.

But that’s then when things went sideways. The Saints then selected DB Alontae Taylor in the second round, 49th overall, a prospect many pundits and draft experts had as a mid-Day 3 pick. It should be no surprise then that Saints fans were slow to give the 2022 draft class an “A+” grade when all was said and done.

The New Orleans Saints deserve a bit of leeway when drafting defensive backs of late, though, having drafted and developed the likes of Marcus Williams, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and Paulson Adebo in mid rounds to moderate to excellent success. The jury is still out on what role Taylor has with the 2022 Saints with initial thoughts that Taylor would be a potential strong safety-type player in the secondary, but Dennis Allen’s later comments that Taylor was viewed as a cornerback coupled with the team’s signing of Tyrann Mathieu pave a difficult path for Taylor to see the field.

Even still, the Saints had far from the most confusing draft class in 2022, with the New England Patriots having one of the most “Strange” series of draft picks this side of the Multiverse.

