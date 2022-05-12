 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gayle Benson Awarded The Times-Picayune Loving Cup

She was recognized for her exceptional philanthropic efforts in the community.

By Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was awarded The Times-Picayune Loving Cup for 2021. The award has been presented to New Orleanians who demonstrate exceptional philanthropic efforts in the community since 1901.

Mrs. Benson said that she was “stunned and humbled” when she learned that she would be receiving the award. Just some of recipients of Mrs. Benson’s generosity include the New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, the Greater New Orleans Foundation and Tulane University.

