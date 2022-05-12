Gayle Benson Awarded The Times-Picayune Loving Cup

On Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was awarded The Times-Picayune Loving Cup for 2021. The award has been presented to New Orleanians who demonstrate exceptional philanthropic efforts in the community since 1901.

Gayle Benson honored as 2021 recipient of Loving Cup ⚜️



Story by @JohnDeShazier: https://t.co/HsjBUPKHNe pic.twitter.com/QINaP0Nfra — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 11, 2022

Mrs. Benson said that she was “stunned and humbled” when she learned that she would be receiving the award. Just some of recipients of Mrs. Benson’s generosity include the New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, the Greater New Orleans Foundation and Tulane University.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl