 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, May 12: Saints release running back

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New York Jets v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New t-shirt available for new lockdown defense - Canal Street Chronicles

A new t-shirt featuring Tyrann Mathieu, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Marshon Lattimore is now available from BreakingT.

Saints Release Josh Adams - Saints News Network

The Saints have released running back Josh Adams.

Recap: Saints Owner Gayle Benson receives Loving Cup Award - New Orleans Saints

Gayle Benson has been awarded the Times-Picayune Loving Cup Award for her philanthropic efforts.

New Orleans Saints: Dennis Allen talks about Michael Thomas, Chris Olave dynamic - 24/7 Sports

Dennis Allen and Chris Olave speak on the upcoming 2022 season.

Former Saints and Panthers WR Keith Kirkwood is visiting the Bears - Bears Wire

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, who was with the Saints in 2018 and 2019, is visiting with the Chicago Bears.

Tyrann Mathieu’s deal with Saints guarantees $18.5 million; see full details here - NOLA

The Full details of Tyrann Mathieu’s contract have been revealed.

Rouses Markets named official supermarket of the Saints - Uptown Messenger

Rouses, a Gulf Coast-based grocery store chain, is the official supermarket of the Saints.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...