Fleur-de-Links, May 12: Saints release running back

New Orleans Saints News:
New t-shirt available for new lockdown defense - Canal Street Chronicles
A new t-shirt featuring Tyrann Mathieu, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Marshon Lattimore is now available from BreakingT.
Saints Release Josh Adams - Saints News Network
The Saints have released running back Josh Adams.
Recap: Saints Owner Gayle Benson receives Loving Cup Award - New Orleans Saints
Gayle Benson has been awarded the Times-Picayune Loving Cup Award for her philanthropic efforts.
New Orleans Saints: Dennis Allen talks about Michael Thomas, Chris Olave dynamic - 24/7 Sports
Dennis Allen and Chris Olave speak on the upcoming 2022 season.
Former Saints and Panthers WR Keith Kirkwood is visiting the Bears - Bears Wire
Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, who was with the Saints in 2018 and 2019, is visiting with the Chicago Bears.
Tyrann Mathieu’s deal with Saints guarantees $18.5 million; see full details here - NOLA
The Full details of Tyrann Mathieu’s contract have been revealed.
Rouses Markets named official supermarket of the Saints - Uptown Messenger
Rouses, a Gulf Coast-based grocery store chain, is the official supermarket of the Saints.
Gayle Benson honored as 2021 recipient of Loving Cup ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 11, 2022
Story by @JohnDeShazier: https://t.co/HsjBUPKHNe pic.twitter.com/QINaP0Nfra
On today’s #Saints podcast:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 11, 2022
⚜️: @NFLonFOX reporter @JenHale504 joins @JohnDeShazier & @ErinESummers to talk about S @Mathieu_Era
: Voice of the Saints @MikeHossComm discusses the ‘22 draft class & opponents
Listen: https://t.co/YMW4nh9gi3
iTunes: https://t.co/LQ2QBwe61L pic.twitter.com/ljxxFlmyU3
Already thinking about October! @Vikings ⚔️ @Saints pic.twitter.com/Nii83QIaXx— NFL UK (@NFLUK) May 11, 2022
