Saints to face Falcons on the road, Week 1

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released later today but for New Orleans Saints fans some news came early when it was announced per Nick Underhill, that the Saints will open the season on the road to face their NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons.

And the Saints will open the season against ...



The Dot presented by Matt Bowers Auto Group pic.twitter.com/Qlqg4I13KP — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 12, 2022

The game will be on Sunday, September 11th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is 12 pm ct.

This is the 10th time that the Saints have faced the Falcons in week one, with Atlanta leading the matchups at 8-1.

Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles all day as we will have the latest information on the 2022 Saints schedule as it breaks.

