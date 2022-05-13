Top-100 New Orleans Saints of All-Time: 70-61

Who’s better?

That question is asked, and those debates happen every day amongst sports fans.

Trying to compare players of a common position and era are tough enough. Once you introduce grouping all positions together, regardless of when they played, what the talent pool was or what the rules were during their NFL careers, the answers get arbitrary.

We combined four sources to come up with our list of the Top-100 New Orleans Saints players of all time. Rankings for all players were averages comprised of contributions from pro-football-reference.com (Twitter: @pfref), Jeremy Trottier of the canalstreetchronicles.com (Twitter @ClutchWDN), Billy Gunn of the ‘Taking the Over with Billy Gunn’ Podcast (Twitter & Instagram: @takingtheover) and John Butler of canalstreetchronicles.com and the Saintjohnbutler YouTube channel (Twitter & Instagram: @Saintjohnbutler).

This is our list of New Orleans Saints 70-61:

70: Max Unger, C (2015-2018)

Arriving to New Orleans in the trade that sent Jimmy Graham out of town, Unger was a prize acquisition from day 1. Unger, a 3-time Pro Bowler, started every game of his career and even earned Pro Bowl honors in the last of his 10 seasons in the NFL. Unger was also an All-Pro and Super Bowl Champion during his storied career.

69: Tom Dempsey, K (1969-1970)

Possibly the shortest stint in New Orleans of any of the top-100 on this list, Dempsey made the most of his time. Born without toes on his kicking foot, Dempsey was thought, by some, to have an unfair kicking advantage. Regardless, Dempsey kicked a then NFL record 63-yard field goal in 1970 after a Pro Bowl and All-Pro season in 1969. Dempsey is also in the Saints Hall of Fame.

68: Jonathan Goodwin, C (2006-2010, 2014)

“Goody” was a Super Bowl Champion, former Pro Bowler and 2-time Madden Most Valuable Protector Award winner. Goodwin protected Drew Brees during some of the most prolific offensive seasons in NFL history.

67: Marshon Lattimore, CB (2017-Present)

Already mentioned amongst the greatest corners in Saints’ history, Lattimore has already delivered on the first-round draft choice investment New Orleans made in 2017. As Lattimore continues to deliver, he will also continue to cement his place in Saints’ history.

66: Thomas Morstead, P (2009-2020)

Morstead is, without question, the greatest punter in Saints’ history. He was a great combination of accuracy and strength and always had the ability to “flip the field” when called on. Morstead was also the kicker that pulled off “Ambush” during the start of the second half of Super Bowl XLIV.

65: Brad Edelman, G (1982-1989)

Edelman played his entire NFL career in New Orleans and was part of the first ever winning season in 1987. Edelman achieved PFWA All-Rookie Team and Pro Bowl honors during his time with the Saints.

64: Devery Henderson, WR (2004-2012)

A second-round draft choice by the Saints in 2004, Devery made a living in the opposition’s secondary. Henderson boasted a lofty 17.9 yards per catch for his career and even eclipsed 20 yards-per-catch three times. While Henderson was never the primary target, defenses had to account for his big play ability, which opened up the middle for teammates. Henderson was part of the 2009 Super Bowl team.

63: Jermon Bushrod, G (2007-2012, 2018)

Bushrod was another key member of the 2009 Super Bowl team. A fourth-round selection by the Saints in 2007, he was one of the key acquisitions during the ’06-’09 revamping of the team. Bushrod was a 2-time Pro Bowler and was a model of durability.

62: Jimmy Graham, TE (2010-2014)

Graham was, far in a way, the most dynamic offensive tight end in Saints’ history. Graham was virtually unstoppable offensively and helped revolutionize the position. Graham, still active, is a2-time All Pro member, a 5-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in touchdowns in 2013.

61: Toi Cook, CB (1987-1993)

Cook was a two-sport athlete who was actually drafted by the Minnesota Twins but opted to go to the NFL. Cook’s arrival in New Orleans was timed well as he helped the franchise achieve their first ever winning season. Cook would amass 20 interceptions during his career and was an eventual Super Bowl Champion with the rival San Francisco 49ers.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the rest of the top-100 list.

