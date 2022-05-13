4 free agent running backs the Saints could sign

The draft has come and gone, and outside the addition of UFDA Abram Smith, who will certainly compete for snaps, with Tony Jones Jr., special teams ace Dwyane Washington, and the veteran Mark Ingram; the New Orleans Saints have not done much to address the running back position. There of course, is the pending legal situation with Alvin Kamara as the judge in Las Vegas postponed Kamara’s hearing again (which is the second time since March 8th). Earlier on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Saints are planning to release former Jets and Eagles running back Josh Adams, who had been with the team since November. Is it a sign that they like the idea of Jones and Smith duking it out for a spot? Could the team be looking to add a veteran back after missing out on Sony Michel, who is signing with the Dolphins? Here are 4 free agent running backs that the Saints could possibly target in free agency.

The #Saints are releasing RB Josh Adams. Had been with them since signing as a member of their practice squad in November. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 11, 2022

Darrel Williams

It’s been a quiet free agency for the running back position unless you are a Dolphins fan. Darrel Williams had quite the year for the Kansas City Chiefs after Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down last season. The former LSU tiger set career highs in every major rushing and receiving category last season. Williams could certainly set new careers highs as a part of this offense, as he excelled in almost every aspect this season. His patience, pass catching ability, and his ability to create these big plays could be something the Saints find very useful.

Ty’Son Williams

Certainly, one of the move interesting moves to transpire over the week was that of the Baltimore Ravens withdrawing their tender on running back Ty’Son Williams. Williams started three games for the Ravens last season, and really never seemed to gain the trust of the coaches as the year went on. At 25, Williams has some experience and shows some flashes as a valuable rotation back.

Phillip Lindsay

Crazy to think just three to four years ago, Phillip Lindsay was one of the best feel-good stories the NFL had seen for a long time. The two-time 1,000 yard rusher is coming off of an injury plagued season in 2020. After signing with the Texans’ crowded backfield, he was eventually cut after 10 games and joined the Miami Dolphins to end the season. Miami decided to go in a different direction for the position, leaving Lindsay without a job. I still believe Lindsay can play at a high level in this league. Coming to New Orleans, if Kamara is suspended, Lindsay would have an excellent opportunity to prove to himself and the league that he’s still here.

Tarik Cohen

If the Saints really committed to Mark Ingram as “the guy” in the backfield and then sprinkle in some Tony Jones Jr. or Abram Smith, I’d really like the idea of bringing in a guy like Tarik Cohen to help out in the passing game and take some pressure off Ingram and the others. Cohen almost fits the Darren Sproles mold in this offense as an excellent pass catcher and speedy back, which the team had missed since his departure after the 2013 season. Cohen hasn’t played in over a year and a half after suffering a torn ACL, PCL, and tibial plateau fracture in the 2020 season and being released by the Bears earlier this March. After reading Cohen’s letter to his 17-year-old self which you can read right here, you can’t help but root for the guy and hope he latches on somewhere. If there is anything the Saints do best, it’s make a feel good story a reality.

