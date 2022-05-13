 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, May 13: Jameis Winston ready for 2022 season

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New t-shirt available for new lockdown defense - Canal Street Chronicles

A new t-shirt featuring Tyrann Mathieu, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Marshon Lattimore is now available from BreakingT.

Packers Announce Preseason Schedule, Too - Packer Central

The Saints will face the Green Bay Packers in the second preseason game.

NFL betting lines, odds, win totals for all 17 New Orleans Saints games - ESPN

ESPN gives the Saints 50-1 odds at winning the Super Bowl and predicts 7.5 wins for the Saints.

Saints to face Falcons on the road, Week 1 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta in the Week 1 opener.

Jameis Winston: ‘I’d be ready to go’ if I had to play a game for Saints right now - Yahoo! Sports

In a recent appearance on the NFL Network, Jameis Winston said that he is ready to go if he needs to play a game for the Saints.

Sean Payton reportedly a target for Panthers head coach - Clutch Points

Rumors indicate that the Carolina Panthers are interested in trying to lure Sean Payton to the team as their head coach in 2023.

New Orleans Saints reveal Chris Olave’s number for rookie minicamp - Saturday Tradition

The Saints announced that Chris Olave will wear #12 for rookie camp, but that his number might change.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...