Fleur-de-Links, May 13: Jameis Winston ready for 2022 season

A new t-shirt featuring Tyrann Mathieu, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Marshon Lattimore is now available from BreakingT.

The Saints will face the Green Bay Packers in the second preseason game.

ESPN gives the Saints 50-1 odds at winning the Super Bowl and predicts 7.5 wins for the Saints.

The Saints are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta in the Week 1 opener.

In a recent appearance on the NFL Network, Jameis Winston said that he is ready to go if he needs to play a game for the Saints.

Rumors indicate that the Carolina Panthers are interested in trying to lure Sean Payton to the team as their head coach in 2023.

The Saints announced that Chris Olave will wear #12 for rookie camp, but that his number might change.

No Saints-Buccaneers game with our friends at @SNFonNBC this year...unfortunate pic.twitter.com/Ms7fvrGn6g — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 13, 2022