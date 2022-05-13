Saints agree to terms with 1st round pick OT Trevor Penning

The New Orleans Saints and one of their 1st round draft picks, OT Trevor Penning have agreed to terms on a 4-year deal worth $14.1 million, fully guaranteed with a 5th year option.

Penning who was drafted 19th by the Saints, played 3 years at Northern Iowa and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award in 2021. He is expected to compete with James Hurst to fill a hole on the offensive line left by Terron Armstead, who signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Penning is the Saints first player to sign a contract in this year’s draft class, but we should expect that to change very soon. The Saints have upcoming OTA workouts on May 24th - May 26th, May 31st - June 2nd and June 7th - June 10th.

