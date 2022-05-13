Saints agree to terms with first-round pick Chris Olave, per report

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with 11th overall pick Chris Olave to a 4-year, fully guaranteed $19,271,874 deal. Ohio State star wide receiver is now ready to join forces with Ohio State alum Michael Thomas. The excitement around Chris Olave can’t be overstated, the Olave era starts now. We will get our first look at Olave in number 12 today at rookie minicamp.

Saints and first-round pick Chris Olave agreed to terms on a 4-year, fully-guaranteed $19,271,874 deal, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2022

The Saints have now agreed to terms with both of their first-round selections Chris Olave and Trevor Penning. Both are now under contract on the first day of rookie minicamp. Chris Olave and Trevor Penning are officially New Orleans Saints.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel