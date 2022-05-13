 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saints sign WR Jarvis Landry

The five-time Pro Bowler and Louisiana native is coming home!

By Tina Howell
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints just added another weapon to their offense by signing free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Yes, that’s right another Louisiana native and LSU Tiger is coming home! The 29-year-old, five-time Pro Bowler spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Jarvis confirmed the signing via his Twitter account.

The Saints offense just got a lot more dangerous with the addition of Landry, 1st round draft pick Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, Deonte Harty and the long-anticipated return of Michael Thomas this season.

Details on Landry’s contract are not yet available but according to Aaron Wilson with Pro Football Network, it’s a one-year deal.

Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles as we will have more details when they come in.

