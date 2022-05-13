Saints sign WR Jarvis Landry

The New Orleans Saints just added another weapon to their offense by signing free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Yes, that’s right another Louisiana native and LSU Tiger is coming home! The 29-year-old, five-time Pro Bowler spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Breaking: Jarvis Landry is signing with the #Saints, per source.



The 5x Pro Bowl WR - with an impressive 43 career TDs - is from Louisiana and starred at nearby LSU.



Only 29, I’m told Landry wants to keep playing for many years. Juice is coming home! ⚜️ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 13, 2022

Jarvis confirmed the signing via his Twitter account.

WHO DAT pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

The Saints offense just got a lot more dangerous with the addition of Landry, 1st round draft pick Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, Deonte Harty and the long-anticipated return of Michael Thomas this season.

Details on Landry’s contract are not yet available but according to Aaron Wilson with Pro Football Network, it’s a one-year deal.

Jarvis Landry to the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 13, 2022

