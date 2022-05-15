 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Drew Brees announces he “may” play football in 2022

The Tweet heard ‘round the world.

By Chris Dunnells
Buffalo Bills v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Well that escalated quickly.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and NBC have reportedly parted ways one year into their contract:

The Saints weren’t lacking for news with the team formally announcing and finalizing the contract for WR Jarvis Landry earlier this afternoon. When the team posted a portion of Landry’s first press conference as a member of the Saints, Brees commented on Instagram, “Man..signing [Jarvis Landry] and [Tyrann Mathieu] makes me want to come back and play again!!! Great additions…leaders and players!”

Only minutes later, Brees took to Twitter to throw all of Who Dat Nation into a tizzy:

There it is straight from the horse’s mouth: Brees is undecided about his 2022 future and may play football again.

Could that be for the New Orleans Saints? Could he be Jameis Winston’s backup? Would he be a starter? Would he play somewhere else? What is going on? What is Drew Brees going to do? WHY CAN’T WE JUST HAVE A NORMAL MONTH OF SAINTS NEWS.

