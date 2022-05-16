 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, May 16: Saints sign former Cleveland Browns wide receiver

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints sign WR Jarvis Landry - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

All-Access: Jarvis Landry’s first day with the New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints

A behind-the-scenes look at Jarvis Landry’s first day with the New Orleans Saints.

Saints agree to terms with 1st round pick OT Trevor Penning - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly agreed to terms with Trevor Penning with a four-year deal with a fifth year option.

Saints agree to terms with first-round pick Chris Olave, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly agreed to terms with Chris Olave with a four-year deal.

Look: Drew Brees’ Reaction To Saints Signings Going Viral - The Spun

Drew Brees’s most recent Saints-related post on Instagram praised the signing of Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry.

Drew Brees announces he “may” play football in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles

Drew Brees Tweeted about the current speculation surrounding what he will do in 2022, saying, “I may play football again,” among other things. (Tweet below)

Report: Drew Brees, NBC mutually part ways after just one football season - WDSU

Reports indicate that Drew Brees and NBC have mutually parted ways after Brees spent the 2021 season with NBC as an analyst.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

