Fleur-de-Links, May 16: Saints sign former Cleveland Browns wide receiver

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints sign WR Jarvis Landry - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
All-Access: Jarvis Landry’s first day with the New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints
A behind-the-scenes look at Jarvis Landry’s first day with the New Orleans Saints.
Saints agree to terms with 1st round pick OT Trevor Penning - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly agreed to terms with Trevor Penning with a four-year deal with a fifth year option.
Saints agree to terms with first-round pick Chris Olave, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly agreed to terms with Chris Olave with a four-year deal.
Look: Drew Brees’ Reaction To Saints Signings Going Viral - The Spun
Drew Brees’s most recent Saints-related post on Instagram praised the signing of Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry.
Drew Brees announces he “may” play football in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles
Drew Brees Tweeted about the current speculation surrounding what he will do in 2022, saying, “I may play football again,” among other things. (Tweet below)
Report: Drew Brees, NBC mutually part ways after just one football season - WDSU
Reports indicate that Drew Brees and NBC have mutually parted ways after Brees spent the 2021 season with NBC as an analyst.
Saints az bound feb 2023 imma say it now— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) May 16, 2022
The #Saints have a chance to be the first team in #NFL history to beat ALL 5 bird franchises in the same season. pic.twitter.com/kaAZLl31ue— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 14, 2022
Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022
