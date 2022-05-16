Sean Payton set to join FOX this upcoming season

The all-time greatest head coach in New Orleans Saints history will be officially taking his play calling talents to the booth this fall.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that former Saints head coach Sean Payton will be headed to Fox this fall as a studio analyst for the 2022 season.

Sean Payton will be working in studio for Fox in 2022. https://t.co/2enYHw4NkV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 16, 2022

Payton had been exploring other options that included an up-and-coming football network at Amazon.

After many rumors of Payton being linked to other teams recently, Payton made it clear once again that his intentions of coaching this season are now out of the question.

Saints fans... You can now breathe...

