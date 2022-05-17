Fleur-de-Links, May 17: Jarvis Landry attempts to recruit Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean Payton will reportedly be a studio analysts for FOX for the 2022 NFL season.

The Saints have signed running back Devine Ozigbo and linebacker Eric Wilson and have waived center Cohl Cabral, linebacker Josh Dublanko, and wide receiver Jalen McCleskey.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that he believes that Drew Brees’s suggestion that he might play football again was “made in jest,” and added, “we certainly haven’t had any conversations in that regard.”

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has also reportedly not spoken to Drew Brees about a return, seemingly in line with Dennis Allen.

Jarvis Landry responded to a Tweet made by NFL on CBS about Odell Beckhman Jr., seemingly trying to recruit Beckham to the Saints. (Tweet below)

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson responded to a Tweet asking for predictions for Jameis Winston’s performance in 2022, saying that he thinks Winston will have 47 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, and 5,000+ passing yards. (Tweet below)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson participated in the Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic, reportedly marking Gardner-Johnson’s first time playing golf.

