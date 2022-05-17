Fleur-de-Links, May 17: Jarvis Landry attempts to recruit Odell Beckham Jr.

New Orleans Saints News:
Sean Payton set to join FOX this upcoming season - Canal Street Chronicles
Sean Payton will reportedly be a studio analysts for FOX for the 2022 NFL season.
Saints Sign Two Players, Waive Three - Saints News Network
The Saints have signed running back Devine Ozigbo and linebacker Eric Wilson and have waived center Cohl Cabral, linebacker Josh Dublanko, and wide receiver Jalen McCleskey.
Drew Brees tweet hinting at possible comeback likely ‘made in jest,’ New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen says - ESPN
Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that he believes that Drew Brees’s suggestion that he might play football again was “made in jest,” and added, “we certainly haven’t had any conversations in that regard.”
Dennis Allen, Mickey Loomis React to Drew Brees’ Tweet
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has also reportedly not spoken to Drew Brees about a return, seemingly in line with Dennis Allen.
Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again - Fox 8 Live
Jarvis Landry responded to a Tweet made by NFL on CBS about Odell Beckhman Jr., seemingly trying to recruit Beckham to the Saints. (Tweet below)
Chad Johnson expects big numbers from Jameis Winston in 2022 - Nole Gameday
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson responded to a Tweet asking for predictions for Jameis Winston’s performance in 2022, saying that he thinks Winston will have 47 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, and 5,000+ passing yards. (Tweet below)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson embraces golf for 1st time at Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic - NOLA
C.J. Gardner-Johnson participated in the Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic, reportedly marking Gardner-Johnson’s first time playing golf.
I WAS WORKING TODAY https://t.co/6H97Z1feU1— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) May 16, 2022
1. 5,395 passing yards— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 11, 2022
2. 47 touchdowns
3. 9 interceptions https://t.co/BnAN86bRzm
@obj https://t.co/ryyqhfsmmI pic.twitter.com/DR1EMwXuWf— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 16, 2022
Loading comments...