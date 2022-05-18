Saints Hall of Fame hosts Celebrity Golf Classic

On Monday, May 16th, the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame held their annual celebrity golf classic at Chateau Golf Country Club in Kenner.

Photos from the #Saints Hall of Fame Golf Tournament https://t.co/BlwYwDI5YW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 16, 2022

Over 40 former and current Saints players and personnel attended the event, including Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen, General Manager Mickey Loomis as well as Cam Jordan, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Pete Warner, Malcolm Roach, Tony Jones Jr., Albert Huggins Jr., Marquez Callaway and more.

All proceeds from the event benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame Museum in New Orleans.

