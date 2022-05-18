Fleur-de-Links, May 18: Drew Brees recent surgery likely prevents an NFL return

The Saints have waived offensive lineman Eric Wilson.

Oddsmakers still heavily favor Drew Brees staying retired for the 2022 season, despite speculation following his Tweet about possibly returning to football.

Drew Brees reportedly underwent shoulder surgery about two weeks ago, which would heavily hurt his chances of returning in 2022 if he actually wanted to come back to the NFL.

Offensive line coach Doug Marrone speaks on his return to New Orleans and new wide receivers coach Kodi Burns shares his thoughts on joining the team.

A look at Dennis Allen’s full response to Drew Brees speculation from the Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic.

Defensive lineman Josh Black has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Jarvis Landry calls it “a blessing” to be playing for his hometown team.

Lutcher Bulldog

LSU Tiger

New Orleans Saint



Come full circle for @God_Son80 #TransformationTuesday pic.twitter.com/xXnh5gr8YP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 17, 2022

Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning taking small steps toward the eventual goal



By @JohnDeShazier https://t.co/ay28yGi5u0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 17, 2022