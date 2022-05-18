 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, May 18: Drew Brees recent surgery likely prevents an NFL return

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Waive Eric Wilson - Saints News Network

The Saints have waived offensive lineman Eric Wilson.

NFL Odds: Drew Brees Back to Saints? Oddsmakers Weigh in on Next Move - FOX Sports

Oddsmakers still heavily favor Drew Brees staying retired for the 2022 season, despite speculation following his Tweet about possibly returning to football.

Drew Brees rumors: Saints legend underwent medical procedure that undermines idea of unretiring, per report - CBS Sports

Drew Brees reportedly underwent shoulder surgery about two weeks ago, which would heavily hurt his chances of returning in 2022 if he actually wanted to come back to the NFL.

Doug Marrone hopes ‘third time’s the charm’ with Saints, while Kodi Burns grateful for 1st NFL job - NOLA

Offensive line coach Doug Marrone speaks on his return to New Orleans and new wide receivers coach Kodi Burns shares his thoughts on joining the team.

Dennis Allen on Drew Brees’ comments | 2022 Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic - New Orleans Saints

A look at Dennis Allen’s full response to Drew Brees speculation from the Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic.

Josh Black Signs With New Orleans Saints - All Syracus

Defensive lineman Josh Black has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Jarvis Landry speaks about joining the Saints - Yahoo! News

Jarvis Landry calls it “a blessing” to be playing for his hometown team.

