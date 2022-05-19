Fleur-de-Links, May 19: ESPN reporter gives update on Jameis Winston

The Saints have signed center/guard Josh Andrews and defensive tackle Josh Black while placing linebacker Sharif Finch on Injured Reserve.

All of Jarvis Landry’s contract details have been revealed, including performance-based bonuses.

Both Saints fans and fans of the NFL in general agree that the Saints got a very good deal on Jarvis Landry.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Tweeted out an update on Jameis Winston’s recovery, saying that the “Saints will likely take it easy with him this offseason.” (Tweet below)

Jalyn Holmes, who spent the 2021 season with the Saints, has signed with the New York Giants.

A profile on Saints undrafted rookie running back Abram Smith.

While some Saints fans support Jarvis Landry’s recent attempt to recruiting Odell Beckham Jr., others believe that the Saints do not need him with their current receiving corps.

Free Agent RB Darrel Williams is currently in New Orleans. Could mean nothing but the link is there, #Saints need a RB.@whodattsnation on it first pic.twitter.com/SxuZ3SlE1G — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) May 18, 2022