Fleur-de-Links, May 19: ESPN reporter gives update on Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have signed center/guard Josh Andrews and defensive tackle Josh Black while placing linebacker Sharif Finch on Injured Reserve.
Saints: Jarvis Landry’s Contract Details - Saints News Network
All of Jarvis Landry’s contract details have been revealed, including performance-based bonuses.
Jarvis Landry Contract Details Out: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Both Saints fans and fans of the NFL in general agree that the Saints got a very good deal on Jarvis Landry.
Reporter provides update on Jameis Winston’s rehab - Larry Brown Sports
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Tweeted out an update on Jameis Winston’s recovery, saying that the “Saints will likely take it easy with him this offseason.” (Tweet below)
Former Viking Joins Andre Patterson in New York - Vikings Territory
Jalyn Holmes, who spent the 2021 season with the Saints, has signed with the New York Giants.
New Orleans Saints rookie running back Abram Smith relishes physical style - New Orleans Saints
A profile on Saints undrafted rookie running back Abram Smith.
Jarvis Landry Recruiting Odell Beckham: NFL Fans React - The Spun
While some Saints fans support Jarvis Landry’s recent attempt to recruiting Odell Beckham Jr., others believe that the Saints do not need him with their current receiving corps.
