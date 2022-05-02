2022 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints Recap

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and it was a successful one for the Who Dat Nation.

The New Orleans Saints made five draft selections, including two in the first round between the three-day event in Las Vegas.

Let’s take a look at each player selected:

#11 Chris Olave (WR, Ohio State)

Olave is a team’s dream come true. The speed he possesses, as well as his big play ability, makes him an instant threat in an offense that’s been lacking that. He scored 35 touchdowns in his career at Ohio State and looks to connect with his fellow Buckeyes in Thomas, Lattimore, and others.

#19 Trevor Penning (OT, Northern Iowa)

This was my favorite pick of the draft. Penning is a ridiculously good offensive linemen and at 6’7” and 325 pounds, you can’t miss out on that. Not to mention that he ranks 7th out of 1218 OT the Saints have graded on the RAS (Relative Athletic Scale) since 1987. Look for him to slip into Terron Armstead’s spot immediately.

#49 Alontae Taylor (CB, Tennessee)

This guy is a sleeper pick that could make a big difference. Secondary has become somewhat of a weakness this offseason after the loss of Malcom Jenkins and Marcus Williams. Taylor will come in and be a hybrid, playing both safety and corner. With 41 tackles and 2 interceptions a year ago, he clearly has a good level of production.

#161 D’Marco Jackson (LB, Appalachian State)

This might be the most underrated pick the Saints made.

Jackson comes in after being named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year a year ago, 119 tackles and 6 sacks made him an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses. Believe me, having covered Louisiana for four years and watching him play every year, Jackson’s a great pick up.

#194 Jordan Jackson (DT, Air Force)

Jackson is a solid pickup at late-round value. At 6’4” and 294 pounds, he’s got a good first step and can stuff up running lanes. I think he’s a developmental piece for the first few years but could make an impact down the road for the Saints.

