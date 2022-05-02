POLL: Grade the D’Marco Jackson pick

With the 161st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson.

Die-hard draft prospect followers were likely familiar with the name, while many casual Saints fans were left scratching their heads. Jackson is a smaller linebacker with above average lateral speed who plays with high energy and uses elite athleticism to make up for his smaller frame.

Essentially, you can view him as a poor man’s Kwon Alexander, and the highlights above support that comparison. For reference, Kwon Alexander’s RAS score was 8.44, being hurt with below average height (6’1) and weight, (227 lbs) despite showing off 4.55 40 speed. D’Marco Jackson had similar RAS (8.29) due to similar height (6’1), weight (229 lbs), and speed (4.55 40).

Jackson looks to be a player who could contribute immediately on special teams and would hope to find a role in certain defensive packages at some point in 2022 or 2023.

You can learn about the player here