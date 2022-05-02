CSC Podcast: Breaking down the Saints draft picks

New Orleans Saints analyst for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle breaks down the Saints day 1 selections of WR Chris Olave and OT Trevor Penning. Instant reaction to the picks and how adding these prospects have changed the outlook for the Saints offense moving forward.

Discussing the Saints selections from days 2 and 3. Making sense of the Day 2 selection of Alontae Taylor and how D’Marco Jackson and Jordan Jackson can make instant impacts for the team. Also looking into the Saints’ UDFA adds so far and who has a real shot to make the team.

Thanks for listening and don’t miss the next show. Who Dat!