Grading the Saints day three selections

In day three of the 2022 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints added two more selections to their draft class on the defensive side of the ball.

Round 5, Pick 161: D’Marco Jackson, LB Appalachian State

With their fifth-round selection, the team selected linebacker out of Appalachian State D’Marco Jackson. A fast, rangy player who excels in coverage and provides value on special teams. A productive team captain who made the most of his opportunities during his collegiate career.

Round 6, Pick 194: Jordan Jackson, DT Air Force

In the sixth round, the team addressed the defensive line with the selection of Jordan Jackson out of Air Force. Another quick player with active hands and feet, who plays with a high motor at all times. A team captain as well who produced six sacks during his senior season.

Overall, the Saints did a good job of addressing position’s where depth is always great to have. I was very intrigued about how comparable D’Marco Jackson was to the Saints’ current free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander, in which our own Chris Dunnells pointed out after the selection. This could possibly mean the team may not be looking to bring back Alexander in placing Jackson in his former role. Other than that, love his production and ability to move in space.

Kwon Alexander:



8.44 RAS

6'1

227 lbs

4.55 40

5.8 3-cone

Day 3 draft pick



D'Marco Jackson:



8.29 RAS

6'1

229 lbs

4.55 40

5.75 3-cone

Day 3 draft pick — Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) May 1, 2022

As far as Jordan Jackson, he will mostly be viewed as a pass rushing defensive tackle and will likely compete for snaps on third downs. He does not have much lower body mass, which could worry some in possibly being overpowered at times, but we’ll just have to wait and see how he develops.

Grade: B-

