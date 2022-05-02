Saints to sign Tyrann Mathieu, per reports

Yes, it’s true! The Honey Badger is coming home!! Per reports, the New Orleans Saints will be signing free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu. It seems like years since Saints fans have been waiting to hear this news. Truthfully, it really has been since Mathieu declared for the draft in 2013. It’s also no secret that Cam Jordan and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were both actively trying to recruit Mathieu to the black and gold for weeks on Twitter. Well, it is finally happening, and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.

The #Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

Source confirms that Saints have agreed to a deal with Tyrann Mathieu. Bringing the New Orleans native and former LSU star home and filling a big need on defense.



Not often you see the biggest splash of a team's offseason in May. https://t.co/PTZxcXYwUN — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) May 2, 2022

The 3-time First Team All Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler, who currently has 610 tackles for 26 career interceptions and 10 sacks in his 9 NFL seasons will instantly make an impact joining the Saints. Mathieu who grew up in New Orleans, played for LSU and won a Super Bowl in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs, will now return home hoping to do the same with the Saints.

Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles as we will have more details when they come in.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl