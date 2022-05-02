Fleur-de-Links, May 2: Saints head coach speaks on draft decisions

BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.

A look at all 17 undrafted free agents the Saints have signed.

The Saints used the 194th pick on defensive tackle Jordan Jackson.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen speaks on the decisions that contributed to the Saints draft picks.

After showing much public interest in signing with the Saints, safety Tyrann Mathieu is expected to be heavily courted by the Saints moving forward.

After taking years of online classes, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston received his degree degree.

The Saints used the 49th pick in the draft on Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor.

This is true. The Saints have maintained their interest in Tyrann Mathieu throughout the offseason. Seeing something happen next week would not be a surprise. https://t.co/gCJbjyxwnb — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 1, 2022