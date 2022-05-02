Fleur-de-Links, May 2: Saints head coach speaks on draft decisions

New Orleans Saints News:
New Chris Olave + Saints t-shirt available from BreakingT - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT has released a t-shirt for the Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave.
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents - New Orleans Saints
A look at all 17 undrafted free agents the Saints have signed.
Saints draft Air Force DT Jordan Jackson in the 6th round at 194 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints used the 194th pick on defensive tackle Jordan Jackson.
Dennis Allen recaps the Saints Draft | 2022 NFL Draft - New Orleans Saints
Saints head coach Dennis Allen speaks on the decisions that contributed to the Saints draft picks.
Saints are expected to make an aggressive push for free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu - Canal Street Chronicles
After showing much public interest in signing with the Saints, safety Tyrann Mathieu is expected to be heavily courted by the Saints moving forward.
Saints QB Jameis Winston Took Online Classes For Seven Years to Finish College While Playing in the NFL; Finally Receives Diploma From FSU - Essentially Sports
After taking years of online classes, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston received his degree degree.
POLL: Grade the Alontae Taylor pick - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints used the 49th pick in the draft on Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor.
The Call : Dennis Allen tells @Jordan_Jack57 that he's getting drafted by the #Saints! ⚜️ #SaintsDraft | @AF_Football pic.twitter.com/yT6u9fuqHG— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 30, 2022
This is true. The Saints have maintained their interest in Tyrann Mathieu throughout the offseason. Seeing something happen next week would not be a surprise. https://t.co/gCJbjyxwnb— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 1, 2022
Brees pregame huddle on a Sunday https://t.co/0WaGgzxNLu— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 1, 2022
