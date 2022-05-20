3 remaining free agents the Saints should sign

With the Saints just under $10 million in cap space at the moment, I decided to give some insight on a few free agents that I believe could be the finishing touches on their quest for a Super Bowl run.

Without further ado, here are the three players...

Akiem Hicks, DT

Akiem Hicks is a player that I have been itching for the Saints to sign for awhile now. The former Saint has been one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen in the league over the course of his career. The 6’5, 324-pound mauler of a man, would provide the Saints with a dominating force to reckon with in both the run game and against the pass. It was reported after the draft that Dennis Allen and the defensive staff were high on Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and contemplated selecting him over Chris Olave in the first round. This does not necessarily mean they felt it was a must position to address but clearly they felt comfortable adding in that area. Fast forward to now, the defensive tackle position is one of the only spots with a question mark outside of David Onyemata. The 32-year old Hicks is not the same player he was a few years ago but he would surely add some disruption to a loaded defensive unit.

Darrel Williams, RB

Yes, this is exactly what everyone in New Orleans is hoping for. Keep the LSU streak going right?

It would be a joyous moment for Williams and his family but my reasoning for placing him on here starts on the football field. Williams the 26-year old formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, had his best year in 2021, the year in which he saw his most opportunity. The young running back carried the ball 144 times for 558 yards and six touchdowns, while also catching 47 passes for 452 yards receiving and two more touchdowns. The former LSU Tiger would give the Saints a versatile weapon while Alvin Kamara serves his likely upcoming suspension this season. The good thing about Williams is that he is only going on his fifth season in the league, meaning if he performed well enough as a Saint, he could very well fill Mark Ingram’s role as a complementary back in the near future.

Note: Phillip Lindsay signed with the Colts a few days ago who was my previous option here.

Kwon Alexander

Good thing Kwon was on the team previously or else the LSU thing would have gotten way out of hand.

As far as the fit, the sole reason I believe the team should bring Kwon back is simply because of two things. His skillset and his energy. What Kwon is able to do in coverage is something that is of great value in today’s league. The ability to run with running backs and tight ends stride for stride and close on the football in zone are some of Kwon’s greatest strengths. His sideline to sideline speed is something that is very noticeable on the field. If the Saints can get Kwon back in a sub package role for 3rd downs especially, it could do wonders for this team. He would also provide some needed depth at the position as well. When it comes to his energy, Kwon has been one of the most exciting players on this team on and off the field. From his celebrations on defense to his rap songs with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Terron Armstead, Kwon brings nothing but pure contagious energy and comradery to this team. He is one of the biggest reasons why the Saints play in the style they do on defense. They play hard for one another and have fun doing it.