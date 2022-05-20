Fleur-de-Links, May 20: New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame quarterback celebrates 73rd birthday

New Orleans Saints News:
Khai Harley and Kris Richard to participate in NFL’s inaugural NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator program - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley and Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach Kris Richard will participate in the NFL’s first Coach and Front Office Accelerator on May 23rd and 24th.
The Football World Is Celebrating Archie Manning Today - The Spun
Archie Manning celebrated his 73rd birthday.
Saints DB Alontae Taylor is ‘Public Enemy No. 1’ to WRs, and he likes it that way - The Athletic
Saints rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor speaks on his confidence in his role, saying that he enjoys being “the enemy” in matchups with wide receivers.
Miami Dolphins’ Sony Michel to don No. 34 as sign of respect to Ricky Williams - Sportsnaut
Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel will wear #34 as an homage to former Saints running back Ricky Williams.
Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls for changes at Twitch after live-streamed Buffalo shooting - NOLA
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, an avid streamer, has called for changes at Twitch following a the live-stream of a shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.
Former Vikings Linebacker Signs With NFC Rival - Heavy
Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson has signed with the Saints.
Saints-Chargers preseason week three tilt at Caesars Superdome scheduled for Aug. 27 - New Orleans Saints
The Saints final preseason game is set for Saturday, August 27th and will kickoff at 7 p.m. central time.
Marshon Lattimore has his hands full next season
Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only Archie Manning!
Order your @God_Son80 #Saints Jersey and it will ship after his number is confirmed!
⚜️: https://t.co/jqQSmKKJj8 pic.twitter.com/0QNCk9LcyJ
