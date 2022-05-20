Fleur-de-Links, May 20: New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame quarterback celebrates 73rd birthday

New Orleans Saints Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley and Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach Kris Richard will participate in the NFL’s first Coach and Front Office Accelerator on May 23rd and 24th.

Archie Manning celebrated his 73rd birthday.

Saints rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor speaks on his confidence in his role, saying that he enjoys being “the enemy” in matchups with wide receivers.

Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel will wear #34 as an homage to former Saints running back Ricky Williams.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, an avid streamer, has called for changes at Twitch following a the live-stream of a shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson has signed with the Saints.

The Saints final preseason game is set for Saturday, August 27th and will kickoff at 7 p.m. central time.

Marshon Lattimore has his hands full next season pic.twitter.com/o9xIDHwXdb — PFF (@PFF) May 18, 2022

Wishing a very happy birthday to the one and only Archie Manning! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/d7znQ6zanT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 19, 2022