Saints should consider free agent RB Darrel Williams

The New Orleans Saints recently lost out on running back Sony Michel after he decided to sign with the Miami Dolphins after visiting the Saints. Michel would've been a good 3rd option to Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, but he decides to go to Miami where he would have a larger role. The Saints don’t need another running back but it is definitely a big want. With Kamara’s potential suspension and Ingram not getting any younger, they could use a third back to carry some of the load in between the tackles.

The Saints haven’t been shy to add LSU players to their roster this offseason and another former Tiger could make a lot of sense. Darrel Williams is currently a free agent and the fit makes too much sense. Williams is from Marrero, Louisiana, and went to LSU. 2021 was Darrel William’s best season as a pro as he amounted to 558 rush yards and 452 receiving yards with 10 total touchdowns. The perfect back for the Saints, I can who can come in at any time to run between the tackles to give Kamara and Ingram a break. Williams is used to being in crowded backfields, the Chiefs won the Superbowl and have had a ton of success with three ball carries carrying the load.

The fit is there, but the bigger question is do the Saints make the call and the answer is not yet. There is no rush to add another running back. One thing the Saints are excellent at is finding undrafted free agent running backs. There seems to be a lot of buzz around Baylor undrafted RB Abram Smith. His last season at Baylor was impressive, with 1,601 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, carrying one of the best teams in the country. AN early camp battle to watch is Tony Jones Jr. vs Abram Smith for the RB3 spot. Dwayne Washington will also be in the mix but he has cemented himself as a great special teams asset for the team.

Come training camp or sooner, if the Saints feel like the RB3 position is still in the air bringing in Darrel Williams is a perfect fit for both parties.

